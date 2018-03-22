Nawaz invites state institutions for consultation on national interest

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he is ready to have a discussion with all state institutions as long as they are within constitutional limits.



He added that the discussions, which will not be personal, will cover the subjects of democracy, governance and national interest.

Speaking to the media on Thursday outside the accountability court, Nawaz said many matters regarding the jurisdiction and authority of a caretaker government have not yet been decided.



Therefore, he added, leaders of all political parties should sit together for a discussion on a caretaker setup.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government will support amendments made in the law regarding caretaker government, he said further.

The government and opposition together can play a vital role in taking decisions regarding a caretaker government, said the former premier.

As per the Constitution, the prime minister and opposition leader should consult each other for the appointment of a caretaker government.

Prior to this, while having an informal conversation in the courtroom, Nawaz expressed displeasure over his name being put on the no-fly list. He said the decision was taken against him despite his efforts for the country.

The former prime minister believed the entire matter regarding cases against him to be suspicious as he did not have anything to do with any institution.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar also spoke outside Islamabad’s accountability court, criticising Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who was one of the petitioners in the Panama case against the Sharifs.

Safdar said they would like to request the Supreme Court to take suo motu action against Sheikh Rasheed for his statement on breaching the Constitution.