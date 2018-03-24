Pakistan Resolution Day celebrated in Poland's capital

WARSAW: The Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated Friday morning at the Pakistani embassy here in the Polish capital, with Shafqat Ali Khan, the country's ambassador, raising the national flag to the tune of the National Anthem.



The Pakistani diaspora, as well as the nation's students studying in Polish universities and their families, were also in attendance.



During the graceful flag-hoisting ceremony, moderated by Shifaat Ahmad Kaleem, the Deputy Head of Mission, messages from Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were read out by the ambassador.

In his remarks, Ambassador Shafqat Khan said the Resolution of March 23, 1940, was an important milestone in South Asian Muslims' historical struggle for an independent land.

Seven years after the Resolution was passed, the sovereign state of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan came into being, under the inspiring leadership of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ambassador also emphasised on the need for close bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Poland.