Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Youth martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Photo: File 

SRINAGAR: A young man was martyred early Sunday by Indian security forces in Badgam district of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported.  

The youth was killed during a cordon and search operation at Khan Mohallah Arizal in Beerwah area of the district. 

17-year-old Humaira also sustained bullet wounds in the incident. 

A spokesman of the Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops.

On Saturday, two youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Shashtargam, in the Dooru area of occupied Kashmir's Islamabad district.

The killings triggered massive protests in Islamabad, Dooru, Dialgam and other areas. Indian policemen and troops resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the protesters, triggering severe clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. 

Many people sustained injuries during the clashes. Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers in absentia held for the martyred youth in Khargund area of Dooru.

A spontaneous shutdown was also observed in several areas of Islamabad district to mourn the killing. Authorities also shut down the mobile internet services in Islamabad and Kulgam districts besides suspending the train service between Srinagar and Banihal. 

Moreover, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from Laripora in Islamabad when he was on his way to Dooru to attend the funeral prayers of the martyred youth.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi air force intercepts missile over Riyadh: state TV

Saudi air force intercepts missile over Riyadh: state TV

 Updated 2 hours ago
6.4-quake off eastern Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted: seismic monitors

6.4-quake off eastern Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted: seismic monitors

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey to target new town in Syria operation: Erdogan

Turkey to target new town in Syria operation: Erdogan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five dead, 30 wounded in Siberia shopping mall fire

Five dead, 30 wounded in Siberia shopping mall fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Multiple casualties in suicide attack on Afghan mosque: officials

Multiple casualties in suicide attack on Afghan mosque: officials

 Updated 6 hours ago
12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road: officials

12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road: officials

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM