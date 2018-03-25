Youth martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Photo: File

SRINAGAR: A young man was martyred early Sunday by Indian security forces in Badgam district of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth was killed during a cordon and search operation at Khan Mohallah Arizal in Beerwah area of the district.

17-year-old Humaira also sustained bullet wounds in the incident.

A spokesman of the Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops.



On Saturday, two youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Shashtargam, in the Dooru area of occupied Kashmir's Islamabad district.

The killings triggered massive protests in Islamabad, Dooru, Dialgam and other areas. Indian policemen and troops resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the protesters, triggering severe clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

Many people sustained injuries during the clashes. Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers in absentia held for the martyred youth in Khargund area of Dooru.

A spontaneous shutdown was also observed in several areas of Islamabad district to mourn the killing. Authorities also shut down the mobile internet services in Islamabad and Kulgam districts besides suspending the train service between Srinagar and Banihal.

Moreover, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from Laripora in Islamabad when he was on his way to Dooru to attend the funeral prayers of the martyred youth.