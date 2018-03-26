Can't connect right now! retry
Initial voters lists put on display at ECP, UC offices

LAHORE: The initial voters lists for the upcoming general elections have been put on display at the offices of Union Councils and Election Commission of Pakistan in Lahore, Geo News reported Monday morning.

The ECP said that the voters can review their voting details and get them corrected by March 31. The forms are available in both English and Urdu.

The election commission even issued guidelines for families of people who have died to remove the name of deceased from the lists. 

If the people want to know where their vote has been registered, they should text their CNIC number to 8300, according to the election commission.

The address will be changed as per the address mentioned on the voters’ CNIC. 

If the voters want to change the address in forms, they must get the address on the CNICs updated, the ECP remarked. 

