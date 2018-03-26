Michigan church provides refuge to Pakistani mother ordered to leave US

A 62-year-old Pakistani mother, who has been ordered to leave the United States, is taking refuge in a Michigan church.



Saheeda Nadeem moved into the First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo in the state of Michigan on March 12, after the church announced it will provide shelter to her.

Saheeda left Pakistan 40 years ago and lived in Kuwait working as a domestic servant before coming to the US on a non-immigrant visa in search for a better life.

She has been living in the US for the last 13 years.

Kalamazoo's First Congregational Church is one of several hundred churches in the US that have opened their doors for people facing deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“She is in our church because she is at risk of deportation,” a church employee said.

She said that the church provides sanctuary to such people, especially if “there was a circumstance where deportation would mean splitting of a family”.

Talking to Geo News, Saheeda said immigration had told her to go back to Pakistan, but she came to the church instead.

“I cannot go there [Pakistan]. My son is here, my family is here. I lost my daughter here. She graduated here, and she died here. I go to her grave everyday. But ever since I’ve been here, I cant. Now all I have my son. I can’t see my daughter and now I can’t see my daughter’s grave either,” Saheeda said tearfully.

The 62-year-old said that she wishes to be buried next to her daughter.

Church authorities when asked what legal options are they considering in case the woman is asked to leave, said that they are in contact with their lawyer and politicians who support them, in order to figure out legal options.

“She is part of our community regardless of her faith,” a woman employed with the church said.