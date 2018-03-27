Pakistan’s culture day celebrated in Beijing

Pakistan's cultural day celebrations at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Geo News

BEIJING: Pakistan’s culture day was celebrated at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) headquarters with the support of the Pakistani embassy.



The SCO secretariat traditionally organises cultural activities of member countries.

Pakistani pianists Shahbaz Abdullah and Haroon Shad performed in the concert titled “Nine Magical Notes”, aimed to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Talking to Geo News, President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association and former Undersecretary General of the UN Ambassador Sha Zukang said, through this concert we will come to know Pakistan better.

“Pakistan is a great country, it has great people and it has great future” he added.

Ambassador Masood Khalid who was also present at the event said, Pakistan is the birthplace of ancient civilization. Pakistani music has attained its present form and shape over the path of centuries reserving its originality and absorbing the foreign influence of different cultures.

“Music is the most pristine reflection of art, music transience boundaries and cultures”, he said.

SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov said the purpose of the event was to have a deeper expansion of dialogue and culture.

“Music brings people together, and thus makes the world a unit”, he added.

The Pakistani embassy in Beijing also put on a display of arts and crafts and paintings from renowned Pakistani artists which attracted a large crowd.

The music concert was attended by members of the diplomatic community, Chinese officials, prominent personalities, cultural representatives and journalists.

Earlier, Sha Zukang had said that he was happy to welcome Pakistan to the SCO.

Pakistan and India were officially admitted as full members at last year’s summit held in Kazakhstan.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and India are full member of the SCO while Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are observer members of this group.

According to official sources. President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to attend this year’s summit, which will be held in June in the Qingdao Shandong province of China.