pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Daren Ganga. Photo: Twitter

Former West Indies batsman and international commentator Daren Ganga brought smiles to Karachiites as he played cricket in the streets.

The commentator who was in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Super League final at National Stadium on March 25 can be seen playing cricket with children on a street in a video which emerged on social media recently.

Clad in a purple kurta with jeans, Ganga who made his commentating debut with PSL this year can be seen hitting a few shots and winning over hearts of children surrounding him.

The excited children can also be heard cheering him on.

Ganga along with Michael Slater and Alan Wilkins was one of the few international cricket commentators who travelled to Pakistan for the PSL eliminators and final that were held in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

Earlier, Ganga had tweeted: “HBL PSL 3 Final, great to have cricket back at the National Stadium in Karachi.”

The commentator was also spotted at Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram’s birthday party in the metropolis on Monday.

During his trip to Lahore, the former batsman visited Shahi Hammam, Wazir Khan Mosque and Bagh-i-Jinnah along with former Pakistan captain Majid Khan and commentator Alan Wilkins.


Advertisement

