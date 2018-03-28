Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad faction representative Faisal Subzwari on Wednesday offered the party’s PIB faction leader Dr Farooq Sattar to nominate 40 percent members of the new joint Rabita Committee in a bid to resolve the intra-party conflict.

A dispute between party members over nominations for the upcoming Senate elections had earlier resulted in the emergence of splinter groups - Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB Colony faction and the Bahadurabad group consisting of Subzwari, Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others.

The offer came a day after a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case pertaining to the intra-party dispute on the position of the party convener ruled that Dr Sattar will no longer serve as the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Responding to the offer, Dr Sattar demanded that the share of his-nominated members should be extended to 50 percent.

Subzwari expressed his desire to meet the party’s PIB chief at his residence along with a delegation of the Bahadurabad group members; Sattar declined the request and insisted that the meeting will be possible after the agreement between both factions on ‘negotiation formula’.

Speaking to Geo News, Subzwari said the Bahadurabad group has not yet agreed on any formula with Dr Sattar and confirmed that the PIB group's leader had declined his request of a visit by the Bahaduarabad faction to his residence. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Six killed in Diamer landslide

Six killed in Diamer landslide

Updated 4 hours ago
New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB to investigate massive embezzlement in KP police dept

NAB to investigate massive embezzlement in KP police dept

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM