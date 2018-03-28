Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad faction representative Faisal Subzwari on Wednesday offered the party’s PIB faction leader Dr Farooq Sattar to nominate 40 percent members of the new joint Rabita Committee in a bid to resolve the intra-party conflict.



A dispute between party members over nominations for the upcoming Senate elections had earlier resulted in the emergence of splinter groups - Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB Colony faction and the Bahadurabad group consisting of Subzwari, Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others.



The offer came a day after a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case pertaining to the intra-party dispute on the position of the party convener ruled that Dr Sattar will no longer serve as the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Responding to the offer, Dr Sattar demanded that the share of his-nominated members should be extended to 50 percent.

Subzwari expressed his desire to meet the party’s PIB chief at his residence along with a delegation of the Bahadurabad group members; Sattar declined the request and insisted that the meeting will be possible after the agreement between both factions on ‘negotiation formula’.

Speaking to Geo News, Subzwari said the Bahadurabad group has not yet agreed on any formula with Dr Sattar and confirmed that the PIB group's leader had declined his request of a visit by the Bahaduarabad faction to his residence.