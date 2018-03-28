Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Rajouri

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

India has received a lot of flak for killing and harassing a number of unarmed civilians in the past year in the occupied Kashmir-Photo: File
 

SRINAGAR: Four youth were killed on Wednesday by Indian forces in the Rajouri district, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Ravarian Talla village, in Sunderbani area of the district.

India has received flak for killing and harassing a number of unarmed civilians in the past year in the occupied Kashmir.

Two Kashmiri youth in Dooru area on March 24 were killed by Indian forces during a search operation.

On May 27, 2017, Indian troops martyred 11 Kashmiri youth including a top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops killed eight youth in Rampur and Uri areas of Baramulla and three others including Sabzar Ahmed at Saimoh in Tral area of Pulwama.

