CJCSC meets Egypt's Sisi, discusses matters of bilateral strategic interest

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Thursday called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The two figures discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest at the meeting, with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation, the ISPR said in a statement.

The CJCSC also met with Minister of Defence and Commander in Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces General Sedky Sobhy.