Local holiday in Islamabad on Dec 26

A local holiday has been announced in the federal capital on December 26, Friday, due to the arrival of a high-level foreign delegation.

Additional District Magistrate Sahibzada Muhammad Youaf issued the notification declaring a public holiday in the federal capital.

The notification, however, stated that all the offices of essential services will remain open.

“It is notified that that 26th December, 2025 (Friday), is hereby declared a local holiday within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital territory except the offices of essential services, including MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGP and hospitals,” read the notification.