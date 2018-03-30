Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 30 2018
Sharif family involved in financial crimes, says Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 30, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday it is proven now that the Sharif family is involved in financial crimes. 

Speaking in a press conference. he said that the PTI is closely monitoring the ongoing trial of Sharif family in the accountability court, adding that it must be noticed that the former prime minister's son, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, have refused to present themselves before the court.  

Earlier, on March 28, Chaudhry in his press briefing at Faisalabad said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is currently seeking refuge from the state institutions, adding that if any NRO-like relief is given to them then the PTI would go for street protests.

He alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar ruined the country’s economy as due to their policies the Pakistani rupee plummeted against US dollar.

Chaudhry said that his party has called for general elections at the earliest as the country is going through severe political instability.

