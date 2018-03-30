Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P warns of protest if urban Sindh not given rights

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Bahadaurabad faction's leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Friday his party would stage protests if the people of urban Sindh are not given their due rights by the state authorities.

Speaking in a press conference at the party's head office, Siddiqui said that he was glad to meet Dr Farooq Sattar at the party's office, adding that the matters between the party factions can be resolved through dialogue.

He admitted that the party's organisational structure is not working as desired due to the ongoing intra-party crisis.

The MQM leader said that the urban Sindh has been underrepresented in the census.

"Only half of the Karachi's population is recorded in the census while the population of some cities have been overrepresented," he said. "PPP has also shown its ethnic bias."

Siddiqui said that the MQM leadership and its supporters are ready to hit the streets.

He said that the civic issues are not getting sorted due to massive corruption in the provincial departments. 

