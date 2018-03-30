Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Russia expels four German diplomats in nerve agent poisoning dispute

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

German Ambassador to Russia Ruediger von Fritsch leaves the Russian foreign ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2018. Photo: Reuters
 

BERLIN:  Russia on Friday expelled four German diplomats, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, as the Kremlin responds in kind to expulsions of its own officials from Western countries standing with Britain over the poisoning of a former agent.

"The news from Moscow comes as no surprise," Maas said in a statement.

"Even in the current climate we remain ready for dialogue with Russia and we will work on both European security and constructive future relations between our countries," he said,

Germany this week expelled four Russian diplomats over Moscow´s suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Israel wounds dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead from earlier violence

Israel wounds dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead from earlier violence

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68

Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68

 Updated an hour ago
Britain and Russia lock horns as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

Britain and Russia lock horns as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

 Updated an hour ago
Italy protests to France over border incident

Italy protests to France over border incident

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month

Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Israeli troops wound 13 on Gaza border, day after deadly protest

Israeli troops wound 13 on Gaza border, day after deadly protest

 Updated 10 hours ago
Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

 Updated 10 hours ago
Russia says Britain must cut over 50 diplomats as spy crisis deepens

Russia says Britain must cut over 50 diplomats as spy crisis deepens

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM