PESHAWAR: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Friday, according to the seismological centre.



The quake, with its epicenter in Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area, had an estimated depth of 230 kilometres, the seismological centre said.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand Division and adjacent areas.

There has been no loss of life or property reported in the wake of the earthquake.