Swept away: Flash floods, failed systems bane of Pakistan's north

Rescuers carry children away from their flood-devastated village in the Buner region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Al Khidmat Foundation

Intense rainfall over small areas in Pakistan’s mountainous regions caused massive destruction, sweeping away entire villages.

On August 15, the district of Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province experienced a weather anomaly in which glacier melt and intense monsoon rains caused floods that buried villages under mud and rock.

“I’ll never forget what we saw as we crested the last hill — no life, no homes, no trees — just grey sludge and massive boulders,” recalled Amjad Ali, a 31-year-old rescuer from Al-Khidmat Foundation, the charitable arm of the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the first to reach the village of Bishonai, 90% of which had been washed away.

It took Ali and his team of 15 volunteers, including two paramedics, four hours to reach the once-forested village — now buried under mud and rock.

Since June, northern valleys across Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and KP have faced repeated climate disasters. Between June 26 and August 19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported over 695 deaths — 53% from flash floods, 31% from house collapses, and nearly 8% from drowning.

More extreme weather is expected

“The weather is on a rampage — it’s not going to improve,” warned Sahibzad Khan, Director General of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

He explained that the delayed and reduced snowfall until March left little time for the accumulation of snow.

“Temperatures rose steadily from April, with northern regions seeing a 7°–9°C spike in August,” he said.

Khan cautioned against labeling the recent events as “cloudbursts,” noting that these typically involve over 100 mm of rain in an hour. For him, what stood out in Buner was the unusual collapse of massive boulders—a sign of glacial disintegration.

Villagers, including women and children, led to safety. — Al Khidmat Foundation

“This was inevitable,” said Khan. “Rising temperatures are wreaking havoc on glaciers. Huge boulders falling from the mountains suggest ancient glaciers are breaking apart.”

He warned that warming of the Third Pole (mountainous region located in the west and south of the Tibetan Plateau) could lead to loss of the ice towers — the lifeline of the Indus Basin.

As scientists warned of long-term consequences, communities on the ground are grappling with the immediate aftermath.

Rescuer’s tale

“People were in a state of shock, but from what little we learned, it had been raining gently all through Thursday night (Aug 14). Then around 8:30am on Friday (Aug 15), a ferocious torrent swept through, destroying everything in its path,” said rescuer Ali, speaking from Sawari Bazar, 30-minutes from Bishonai village.

Every survivor shared the same story — it struck suddenly, leaving no time to save anyone.

“I pulled a man from the sludge with a broken leg and one eye missing,” said Ali. “He was the sole survivor of 14 family members. Their three-storey home was gone.”

Rescue trucks line up to enter the district of Buner, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa devastated by floods. — Al Khidmat Foundation

He adds, “Everyone who survived had a dozen or so family members missing that day.”

Though he had led rescue teams for five years, Ali said he had never witnessed such horror. It wasn’t the eight-hour trek to and from Bishonai that drained them, but the emotional toll of retrieving bodies and injured survivors buried in the sludge.

With help from over 100 volunteers, they were able to bury over 200 men, women, and children — some headless, others with limbs missing. Over 470 missing villagers were presumed dead. They returned home at 2 am, but the work was far from over.

The official death toll across Pakistan stands at 695: 425 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 164 in Punjab, 32 in G-B, 29 in Sindh, 22 in Balochistan, 15 in Kashmir and 8 in Islamabad—and the number continues to rise.

Nearly 958 injuries have been recorded until August 19 by the NDMA with 582 in Punjab, 267 in KP, 40 in Sindh, 37 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 24 in Kashmir, 5 in Balochistan and 3 in Islamabad.

Official figures report 17,917 people rescued—over 14,000 from KP alone.

The floods damaged 451 km of roads, 152 bridges, and 2,707 homes—833 completely destroyed—mostly in KP and G-B. Floods also claimed 1,023 livestock, with KP the worst hit.

The KP government has released PKR 800 million in relief funds for the affected districts and an additional PKR 500 million for Buner, the worst-hit area.

Gilgit-Baltistan in ruins

Gilgit-Baltistan, like KP, is reeling from a similar climate disaster of flash floods

“Not a single part of G-B has been spared,” said Khadim Hussain, head of the region’s Environmental Protection Agency. He reported widespread destruction of farmland, homes, hotels, restaurants, and entire riverbank hamlets. Several villages remain cut off due to collapsed bridges and face critical drinking water shortages.

The situation turns critical when the Karakoram Highway—G-B’s link to the rest of the country—is blocked. “It’s been flooded multiple times in just 10 days,” he said. Glacier collapse and district-wide floods submerged sections, stranding travelers for up to 12 hours.

Essential services have also collapsed. Gilgit, the region’s capital, has had no electricity for three days. “The main hydropower station is severely damaged; smaller micro-hydro units were washed away,” added Hussain. Communication networks are also down.

Cloudburst crises

Hamid Mir, coordinator with WWF Pakistan, who has been studying weather patterns for over a decade, explained that warmer air holds more moisture.

“With every 1°C rise in temperature, air holds 7% more water vapor, increasing rainfall intensity.”

Rapid glacier melt adds humidity to local microclimates, feeding convective clouds, which are responsible for short, intense rainfall events, including cloudbursts, he said.

“What we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg!” warned Mir, explaining that G-B’s steep terrain accelerates condensation and torrential downpours.

Pakistan’s climate wake-up call

Mir also pointed to deforestation as a major factor. Native pine and oak trees at high altitudes have been replaced with moisture-releasing broadleaf species, altering weather patterns. Northern Pakistan holds 45% of the country’s forests and 60% of its coniferous cover, but deforestation has reduced natural carbon and moisture sinks.

“If we can put an end to the timber mafia stripping our mountain slopes, there’s still hope,” said PMD’s Khan.

Babajan, president of the Awami Workers Party’s G-B chapter, said illegal timber trade continued with “tacit support from government and security agencies.” He urged regional climate action: promoting electric vehicles, reducing fossil fuel use, and rethinking environmentally harmful construction practices.

He also blamed excessive mining and mountain blasting for resource depletion. “These are finite resources—we must take only what we truly need.”

Mir supported Babajan’s concerns, citing Buner’s transformation: once known for its stream fish, it now lacks clean drinking water due to marble industry expansion. “It’s a stark example of how ruthless development and unchecked industrialisation can destroy once-pristine landscapes,” he said.

Absence of local leadership

Dr Ghulam Rasul, former Director General of the PMD, emphasised the urgent need for improved early warning systems, stronger district-level disaster management, and greater community awareness around climate disasters, drawing on not just regional but global best practices.

“We urgently need an elected and functioning local government in place, which was dismantled two decades ago,” said 60-year-old Safiullah Baig, a member of the Progressive Gilgit Baltistan, a popular progressive social media page on G-B, which raises common people’s issues, human rights violations, and gender discrimination, as well as matters related to colonial governance, climate change and land capture.

“The bureaucrats ruling us are not from here, don’t understand our geography or culture, and have no empathy,” he said.

“As always, the floods will once again give them a perfect opportunity to profit—appealing for funds locally and internationally by showcasing our suffering,” he said. “The aid rarely reaches those who need it the most.”

With events such as cloudbursts and their increased intensities, Sobia Kapadia, a climate resilience expert, said it was unfair to put the blame on climate alone.

“From siloed development strategies to weak management, lapses in governance, myopic vision, and persistent corruption are intensifying the fragility,” she said, speaking to IPS over the phone from London.

Kapadia, who has worked extensively in Pakistan post-2010 ‘super’ floods, said the land-use management plans were ignoring the health of ecosystems, and large-scale infrastructure projects were leaving the most at-risk vulnerable communities dangerously exposed.

These events highlight an urgent opportunity to transform crisis into resilience, she said, giving “us a chance to safeguard our future” against increasingly intense climate shocks.

Endorsing Kapadia, EPA-GB’s Hussain said the toughest yet most crucial decision for the provincial governments is to remove encroachments along the rivers. “Illegally built structures must be dismantled to allow floodwaters a natural path and protect lives and property,” he said, stressing the need for coordinated multi-agency action and, above all, a strong political will.

“The solution goes beyond technical fixes; Pakistan needs deep systemic change and transformative adaptation to effectively confront these growing climate crises and termed it a whole-of-society approach integrating policy reforms, cross-sectoral collaboration and locally led adaptation, rooted in the context of indigenous knowledge,” agreed Kapdia.

Babajan agreed the crisis is man-made and fixable. “We must focus on prevention — finding local solutions before the damage occurs. We must draw on the wisdom and technologies of our elders to build resilience.”



Zofeen Ebrahim is an independent journalist. She posts on X @zofeen28



This article was originally published in the Inter Press Service news agency's UN Bureau. It has been reproduced on Geo.tv with permission.