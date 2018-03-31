Heart-warming pictures of Malala's visit to Swat

Malala Yousafzai said she has pined for her home in the picturesque Swat Valley and that she was really happy to be visiting.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner visited Mingora her hometown in Swat Valley on Saturday for the first time since she was shot by the Taliban as a teenager.

The 20-year-old visited her home in Mingora, all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh and Fizagat Recreation Park during her day-long visit.

Malala was accompanied by State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, her family and others as she travelled by an army helicopter from Islamabad to Swat.







