pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
Heart-warming pictures of Malala's visit to Swat

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

Malala Yousafzai said she has pined for her home in the picturesque Swat Valley and that she was really happy to be visiting.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner visited Mingora her hometown in Swat Valley on Saturday for the first time since she was shot by the Taliban as a teenager.

“I’ve never been so happy,” Malala on return to hometown in Swat

Malala met with friends and family before visiting the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh during visit to hometown

The 20-year-old visited her home in Mingora, all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh and Fizagat Recreation Park during her day-long visit.

Malala was accompanied by State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, her family and others as she travelled by an army helicopter from Islamabad to Swat.

Malala Yousafzai (C), comes out from an helicopter upon her arrival at the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: AFP
Malala Yousafzai (2R), arrives with the principal (R) of all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: AFP
alala Yousafzai (C), arrives along with her father Ziauddin Yousafzai (2L), brother Atal Yousafzai (L) and the principal of all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: AFP
Malala with her family at her home in Mingora. Photo: Geo News
Malala Yousafzai (L), arrives with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb upon her arrival at the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: AFP
Malala signs guest book at the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: Geo News
An image of what Malala wrote in the guest book of Malala Yousafzai (L), arrives with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb upon her arrival at the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: Geo News
Malala the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Photo: Geo News
