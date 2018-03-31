Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy during his visit to Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School in Karachi

Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy has expressed hope that Karachiites would show as much enthusiasm for the West Indies T20 series as they did for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Roy, who performed at the closing ceremony of the PSL in Karachi last week, said the PSL paved way for international cricketers to visit the country.

The singer said he will be attending the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi. “I hope the crowd will be as enthusiastic tomorrow as it was for the PSL final.”



He was visiting the Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School in Karachi, where the students put up a photo exhibition.

The West Indies squad will be arriving in Karachi tonight.

The first match of the T20 series will take place on Sunday, while the second and third matches will be played on Monday and Tuesday.