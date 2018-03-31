Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
REUTERS

Violence subsides on Israel-Gaza border a day after deadly protest

By
REUTERS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

A man passes closed shops as Palestinians call for a general strike, in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank March 31, 2018-Reuters

GAZA: Dozens of Palestinian youths gathered by the Gaza-Israel border on Saturday, though the area remained mostly quiet, a day after deadly violence broke out in one of the biggest Palestinian demonstrations there in years.

In the southern Gaza Strip, residents said Israeli troops fired warning shots toward a crowd of youths, some of whom burned tyres. Health officials said two people were wounded and an Israeli military spokesman said he was checking the details.

On Friday, at least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces confronting protesters, some of whom the military said had opened fire, rolled burning tyres and hurled rocks and fire bombs toward troops across the border.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday a national day of mourning and a general strike was called across the occupied West Bank. Thousands in Gaza marched through the streets at funerals for those killed.

Palestinians marking “catastrophe”

The protest, organised by Hamas and other Palestinian factions, is scheduled to culminate on May 15, the day Palestinians commemorate what they call the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe” when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven out of their homes in 1948, when the state of Israel was created.

Israel has long ruled out any right of return, fearing an influx of Arabs that would wipe out its Jewish majority. It argues that refugees should resettle in a future state the Palestinians seek in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Peace talks to that end have been frozen since 2014.

Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rdainah, said: “The message of the Palestinian people is clear. The Palestinian land will always belong to its legitimate owners and the occupation will be removed.”

Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ronen Manelis said Hamas was using the protests as a guise to launch attacks against Israel and ignite the area. He said violence would likely continue along the border until May 15.

“We won’t let this turn into a ping-pong zone where they perpetrate a terrorist act and we respond with pinpoint action. If this continues we will not have no choice but to respond inside the Gaza Strip,” Manelis told reporters in a phone briefing.

The Gaza Health Ministry had said on Friday 16 people were killed but revised the death toll to 15 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Israel wounds dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead from earlier violence

Israel wounds dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead from earlier violence

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68

Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68

 Updated an hour ago
Britain and Russia lock horns as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

Britain and Russia lock horns as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

 Updated an hour ago
Italy protests to France over border incident

Italy protests to France over border incident

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month

Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM