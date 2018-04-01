CM Punjab slams PTI chief, says 'Ilzam Khan' should be considerate, empathetic

LONDON: My medical records are in London, Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday night, slamming Imran Khan for being inconsiderate and offering a reason for his foreign travels for medical check-ups.



Imran, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had alleged earlier the same day that the Punjab chief minister travelled "abroad for medical check-ups" every now and then and overlooked local medical institutes.

The PTI chief had accused Sharif of not being able to build a hospital despite being in the government for 30 years, referring to the CM Punjab's trip to London — for a medical check-up — from which he returned in the wee hours of Sunday.



Shehbaz, who recently became the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), proceeded to call the former cricketer "Ilzam Khan" — directly translating to "Allegation Khan" — for persistently piling up accusations.



The CM explained that during his years of self-exile, he travelled from Saudi Arabia to the United States where he underwent treatment for "a rare appendix cancer", following which he moved to London in 2004.

"I had a major surgery" for cancer in the US, he said.

"My physician in London has the history of my severe ailment," he told reporters in the UK ahead of his departure for Pakistan.



"Ilzam Khan needs to be considerate and empathetic," Sharif retorted.

Sharif had travelled to London on March 20 for a regular medical check-up and returned, as expected, early morning on April 1.