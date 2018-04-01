Can't connect right now! retry
Measles outbreak claims lives of four children in Swat

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

SWAT: Four children lost their lives due to a measles outbreak in the Bahrain tehsil of Swat.

According to Bahrain Nazim Habibullah, thirteen other affected children were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat.

Habibullah added that the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) teams failed to carry out vaccination in the area, which resulted in the outbreak.

Measles epidemic feared in Karachi, interior Sindh

No immunisation drive to prevent disease has been carried out since the past one year

Measles is a fatal disease which can be prevented by getting the affected child vaccinated first in nine months and for the second time in 15 months.

According to health experts, measles is a contagious disease which can spread from one child to the other through touch, which is why parents should be careful.

