Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Web Desk
,
REUTERS

Inflation rate eases to 3.25 per cent in March

By
Web Desk
,
REUTERS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Food items such as onions, tomatoes and green chillies main reason behind decease in month-on-month prices. Photo: Reuters 
1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.25 per cent in March from 3.86 per cent a month earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was 0.31 per cent in March, the bureau said further.

Food items such as onions, tomatoes and green chillies were said to be the main reason behind the decrease in month-on-month prices.

The PBS noted that the average inflation rate from July to March (2017-18) increased by 3.78 per cent compared to the same period from 2016-17. Similarly, the inflation rate increased to 3.25 per cent in March 2018 compared to the same month last year.

According to a PBS press release, in March this year, the consumer price index increased by 0.31 per cent, wholesale price index increased by 0.25 per cent while the sensitive price index decreased by 0.60 per cent.

In a comparison of prices of certain commodities from February 2017, the PBS stated that the price of betel nuts increased by 581.6 per cent whereas the price of tomatoes decreased by 54.33 per cent. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Wall Street tumbles on tech sector, trade war worries

Wall Street tumbles on tech sector, trade war worries

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Finance ministry releases Rs53 billion to ease off circular debt

Finance ministry releases Rs53 billion to ease off circular debt

Updated 14 hours ago
Indian Oil plans $22 billion expansion over five years

Indian Oil plans $22 billion expansion over five years

 Updated 2 days ago
Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

 Updated 2 days ago
Government cuts petrol price by Rs2 per litre

Government cuts petrol price by Rs2 per litre

 Updated 2 days ago
State Bank maintains policy rate at 6% for next two months

State Bank maintains policy rate at 6% for next two months

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Pakistan's economy: Five years in six charts

Pakistan's economy: Five years in six charts

 Updated 4 days ago
Expatriate Pakistanis can help resolve economic challenges: Arif Habib

Expatriate Pakistanis can help resolve economic challenges: Arif Habib

 Updated 5 days ago
Dollar stands at Rs116.5 in open market

Dollar stands at Rs116.5 in open market

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM