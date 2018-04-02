Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Appointment as US envoy: IHC seeks reply from Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

The Islamabad High Court has summoned a reply from investment banking expert and former special assistant to the prime minister Ali Jahangir Siddiqui over a case challenging his appointment as ambassador to the US. Photo: file
 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned a reply from investment banker and special assistant to the prime minister Ali Jahangir Siddiqui over a case challenging his appointment as ambassador to the US.

The bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, also issued notices to the attorney-general, secretaries of the Cabinet Division and Foreign Ministry, and PM's principal secretary in the case.

The court took up the petition challenging the appointment on Monday. The petition states that Siddiqui was not appointed on the basis of merit.

Siddiqui, who is the son of a renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui, was reportedly nominated as Pakistan's envoy to the US on March 8, which led to many people questioning his credentials for the post.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui appointed envoy to US

Siddiqui was serving as PM's special assistant since Aug last year

Responding to the speculation, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that Ali Siddiqui was appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States as the prevailing circumstances required political diplomacy, different from the traditional one.

According to a media report, the premier said the appointment remained under review for two months and then it was decided to appoint a highly educated person as the envoy.

The people would feel the difference, he added. 

He ruled out the rumours that Siddiqui is his business partner and explained that he had decided the issue on merit and never obliged any of his relatives.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

 Updated 6 hours ago
PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 6 hours ago
India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

 Updated 9 hours ago
PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

 Updated 7 hours ago
At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM