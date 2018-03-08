Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui appointed envoy to US

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

The federal government has appointed investment banking expert and special assistant to the prime minister Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan's ambassador to the US, sources informed Geo News on Thursday. 

In August last year, Siddiqui was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state. 

Ali J Siddiqui appointed special assistant to PM

The special assistant will have the same status as a state minister

He is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui. 

Prior to his appointment in the prime minister's cabinet, he was serving as chairman of JS Bank and JS Private Equity. 

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Siddiqui holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US.

Former foreign secretary Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry was serving as Pakistan's envoy to the US earlier before his retirement last month. 

