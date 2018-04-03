Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Christian family shot dead in southwestern Pakistan, case registered

By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Men move the body of a Christian man — who was killed alongside his family by unidentified gunmen — into an ambulance at a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
 

QUETTA: A first information report (FIR) for Monday's Shah Zaman Road firing incident — that left four dead — was filed later in the day at a local police station, Geo News reported.

Four members of a Christian family were gunned down in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, police said, in the latest attack on the minority community.

The family was travelling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire in Quetta city, the capital of Baluchistan province.

A woman was rushed to the hospital. Her father and three cousins were killed.

The FIR was filed at the Saryab police station, law enforcement agencies said, adding that it was registered under the name of the deceased's cousin Jahanzeb.

'Targeted attack'

Authorities said the case comprised clauses of murder and attempted murder, as well as terrorism.

“It appears to have been a targeted attack,” provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari had told Reuters earlier.

“It was an act of terrorism,” he added.

The attack comes a day after Pakistan’s Christian community celebrated Easter on Sunday. Around 2 percent of Pakistan’s population are Christians.

In December, a week before Christmas, two suicide bombers stormed a packed Christian church in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people and wounding up to 56, in an attack claimed by Daesh.

The family killed on Monday had come to visit relatives in Quetta’s Shah Zaman road area, where a large number of the city’s Christian community lives.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan conveys concerns over Kashmir situation to Indian diplomat

Pakistan conveys concerns over Kashmir situation to Indian diplomat

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Sialkot UC chairman accused of journalist's murder still at large

Sialkot UC chairman accused of journalist's murder still at large

Updated 38 minutes ago
PM Abbasi chairs federal cabinet meeting

PM Abbasi chairs federal cabinet meeting

Updated an hour ago
PML-N involved in disrespecting Parliament: Sherry Rehman

PML-N involved in disrespecting Parliament: Sherry Rehman

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan can play role in achieving peace in Afghanistan: Alice Wells

Pakistan can play role in achieving peace in Afghanistan: Alice Wells

 Updated 2 hours ago
Peshawar district nazim 'punishes' councillors over protest, halts fund disbursement

Peshawar district nazim 'punishes' councillors over protest, halts fund disbursement

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Hamza says necessary to move forward hand-in-hand with all institutions

Hamza says necessary to move forward hand-in-hand with all institutions

Updated 3 hours ago
No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

Updated 3 hours ago
Postmortem confirms rape of minor girl murdered in Faisalabad

Postmortem confirms rape of minor girl murdered in Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM