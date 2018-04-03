Christian family shot dead in southwestern Pakistan, case registered

Men move the body of a Christian man — who was killed alongside his family by unidentified gunmen — into an ambulance at a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

QUETTA: A first information report (FIR) for Monday's Shah Zaman Road firing incident — that left four dead — was filed later in the day at a local police station, Geo News reported.

Four members of a Christian family were gunned down in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, police said, in the latest attack on the minority community.

The family was travelling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire in Quetta city, the capital of Baluchistan province.

A woman was rushed to the hospital. Her father and three cousins were killed.

The FIR was filed at the Saryab police station, law enforcement agencies said, adding that it was registered under the name of the deceased's cousin Jahanzeb.

'Targeted attack'

Authorities said the case comprised clauses of murder and attempted murder, as well as terrorism.

“It appears to have been a targeted attack,” provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari had told Reuters earlier.

“It was an act of terrorism,” he added.



The attack comes a day after Pakistan’s Christian community celebrated Easter on Sunday. Around 2 percent of Pakistan’s population are Christians.

In December, a week before Christmas, two suicide bombers stormed a packed Christian church in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people and wounding up to 56, in an attack claimed by Daesh.



The family killed on Monday had come to visit relatives in Quetta’s Shah Zaman road area, where a large number of the city’s Christian community lives.