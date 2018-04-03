Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
REUTERS

Saudi law punishes snooping through spouse's phone with jail

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Spying on your spouse’s phone in Saudi Arabia now carries a hefty fine and up to a year in prison, under a new law that aims to “protect morals of individuals and society and protect privacy”. Photo: file
 

DUBAI: Spying on your spouse’s phone in Saudi Arabia now carries a hefty fine and up to a year in prison, under a new law that aims to “protect morals of individuals and society and protect privacy”.

The punishment will apply to both men and women in the ultra-conservative Muslim kingdom, according to a statement late on Monday by the ministry of culture.

But it could tend to protect husbands from their wives.

As in many other parts of the Muslim world, Saudi laws on divorce, inspired by scripture, often require wives seeking alimony to provide evidence of abuse or sexual promiscuity. A husband’s phone can be a rich source of such evidence.

Called the Anti-Cybercrime Law, the measure makes “spying on, interception or reception of data transmitted through an information network or a computer without legitimate authorisation” a crime. It imposes a penalty up to 500,000 Saudi riyal ($133,000), prison or both.

“Social media has resulted in a steady increase in cybercrimes such as blackmail, embezzlement and defamation, not to mention hacking of accounts”, the ministry said.

A similar law on the books in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates also bars the practice, carrying a minimum three-month prison term and 3,000 dirham ($817) fine.

The oil-rich and tech-obsessed countries are among the most avid social media users in the world, but traditional values remain ascendant, even in courts.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Russia calls UN Security Council meeting on Salisbury attack

Russia calls UN Security Council meeting on Salisbury attack

 Updated 4 hours ago
Russia short of foreign policy options if bet on Trump fails

Russia short of foreign policy options if bet on Trump fails

 Updated 6 hours ago
Erdogan says Syria's territorial integrity depends on distance from terrorism

Erdogan says Syria's territorial integrity depends on distance from terrorism

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey, Iran, Russia say will work for stability in Syria

Turkey, Iran, Russia say will work for stability in Syria

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mob burns homes in fresh India caste violence

Mob burns homes in fresh India caste violence

 Updated 11 hours ago
YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Remembering Martin Luther King on his 50th death anniversary

Remembering Martin Luther King on his 50th death anniversary

Updated 15 hours ago
Mexico vets and disperses Central American migrant 'caravan'

Mexico vets and disperses Central American migrant 'caravan'

 Updated 16 hours ago
Trump says he thinks he could have a good relationship with Putin

Trump says he thinks he could have a good relationship with Putin

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM