pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
Crowdfunding for love: A US girl's quest to visit Karachi, reunite with Pakistani husband

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

American citizen Regan Anderson is trying to raise $2,000 so she can travel to Karachi and meet her Pakistani husband and his family.

Regan is a creative director and owns a business in Dallas, where they organise art shows as well as assist artists with business consulting. She also happens to be married to Ali Umer, a student at Ziauddin Medical University in Karachi.

Last year, Regan met Ali who was travelling to the United States to attend a family wedding. After spending the entire summer travelling together, they married this year in Dallas. 

Now Regan is raising money to travel to Karachi to be with her husband and meet her in-laws, who couldn’t make it to the wedding owing to financial constraints.

A screenshot of Regan's FundMyTravel page.

Travelers at heart, Ali and Regan have taken to social media to promote Regan’s “fundmytravel” campaign to raise money.

So far the results have been promising.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Ali said he is surprised by the response they have received so far. “There is a perception that people don’t want to help each other but that has not been the case with us. People have been very generous,” he said.

Regan feels the same way.

“When I started the page initially I was unsure if anything would come of it. About 75 per cent of my donations came from Pakistani citizens. Ali’s family and friends have been very supportive and welcoming. I think people know love when they see it and that inspires them, so they send their help and support,” she said during an exchange via Facebook, where she also goes by the name of Khadijah Fatimah Umer.

When asked what her plans for Karachi were, Regan said, “I’m very excited to go to Karachi. It has always been a dream to travel the world and experience different cultures. I am hoping to take lots of pictures and show my friends and family the good side of Pakistan and dispel preconceived notions or prejudices American people may have. I’m hoping to check out the Himalayas too if possible during my trip.”

Photo: Regan Anderson Facebook.

Ali, who is currently obtaining a degree in Pharmacology, has been playing his part as well. He gives tuitions to earn money and also works as an independent artist so he help as much as he can.

With just the last part of a long process left — the tickets remain now — Regan plans on staying in Karachi for around three months so she can be at Ali’s side when he graduates later this year.

“This wasn’t one of your usual marriages. There was a lot of planning involved and we couldn’t exactly afford it. For me, fundmytravel was a great idea by Regan,” explained Ali.

To help Regan raise funds for her visit, you can donate here

