Federal cabinet approves ordinance to prevent smuggling

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Ordinance, 2018.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had chaired the meeting held earlier today.

The cabinet held discussions on a ten-point agenda, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Belgium.

The cabinet also approved a summary regarding rationalisation of the fees of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

PM directs to reduce line losses, improve recoveries

Prime Minister Abbasi, in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy held today, directed the power division to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Sehr and Iftar timings in the month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of concerned ministries and departments.

The issues related to the energy sector load management plan for the coming months especially during Ramazan were discussed in the meeting.

Discussing reform agenda in the power sector the Committee emphasized the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource.

The Committee also directed the power distribution companies to take effective measures to reduce line losses and improve recoveries of the power dues.

Presentation on CPEC

The Cabinet was also given a detailed presentation on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including various projects which are being undertaken in the energy sector, infrastructure, industrial cooperation and development of Gwadar.

Various energy sector projects being set up under the CPEC project would contribute over 17000 MW of energy to the national grid on completion, according to a press release of the meeting.

The meeting was informed that CPEC would significantly help towards ensuring inclusive development especially the socio-economic development of the less developed areas in Pakistan.