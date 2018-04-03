Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Pakistan does not support Haqqani Network, says Nacta chief

By
Azaz Syed

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's counter-terrorism chief Ihsan Ghani said on Tuesday that Islamabad does not support Haqqani Network or any terrorist organisation.

"After Radd-ul-Fasaad and all the military operations, we can say this for sure that neither there exists any such organisation on Pakistani soil, nor does Pakistan support them," said Ghani, national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), while speaking to Geo News during a seminar organised here.

Earlier in March, Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Islamabad has rid its soil of all terrorist sanctuaries, including those of Haqqani Network, through a well-thought-out military campaign.

Ghafoor told Gulf News that Pakistan has taken action against terrorists of all shades and kinds, including the Haqqani Network, which was also the main concern for the United States.

In response to a question about Jamaat-ud-Dawa's political offshoot Milli Muslim League (MML), which the United States recently designated as a terrorist organisation, he said: "There exist two opinions with regard to such organisations.

"One is that these organisations should be brought into the [national] mainstream, other one is that these are terrorist organisations and if they came into politics, they would intimidate the voters and candidates would not get a chance to freely participate in elections," he said.

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan has not spared any terrorist group; DG ISPR says there is a perpetual threat from India, which is challenging Pakistan along eastern borders and fomenting terrorism using Afghan soil

Ghani said that "now we have to very carefully tread this; there are international laws, UN regulations; we have to keep them in view.

"If we understand that it is in our favour to mainstream these organisations, then we should apprise these [world] powers of it, convince them, and tell them this is in our favour and that would harm us," the top official said.

Earlier on Monday, the US said it had added the MML and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir (TAJK) to its list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTO), reasoning that both were fronts for banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The aliases [MML and TAJK] have been added to LeT’s designations as an FTO under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Executive Order 13224," the US State Department said on its website.

In a statement, Ambassador Nathan Sales, the coordinator for counterterrorism at the department, explained that the Monday's revisions "show that the US government is not fooled by Lashkar-e-Taiba’s efforts to circumvent sanctions and deceive the public about its true character."

MML's emergence

The MML was formed last year and made an impressive show at the NA-120 by-election in Lahore, where its supported candidate gained the fourth place. Candidates backed by the party — since it is yet to be registered as a political party — have made similar gains in subsequent by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At present, the MML is struggling to get itself registered as a political party.

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed the party to first obtain a security clearance certificate from the Interior Ministry after which the matter will proceed further.

US designates 'LeT alias' Milli Muslim League as terrorist organisation

State Dept said MML and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir are fronts for banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba

The commission had earlier rejected the party's plea to get registered on the ground that its supremo, Hafiz Saeed, is a globally listed terrorist whereas organisations run under his influence, Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation, were designated as banned organisations via a presidential ordinance.

That decision of the ECP was overturned by the Islamabad High Court which directed it to hear the party's plea properly and then decide the case.

Moreover, Saeed has challenged in the Lahore High Court the government's action against his charitable organisation.

Prior designations by US

Early February, the US had named three Pakistanis as key "terrorist facilitators", saying they worked closely with a well-known backer of Al-Qaeda, LeT, and the Taliban leader known as Shaykh Aminullah.

The Treasury Department placed Rahman Zeb Faqir Muhammad, Hizb Ullah Astam Khan, and Dilawar Khan Nadir Khan on its SDGT blacklist "in an effort to disrupt the group's ability to obtain and distribute financing".

All three were tied to Shaykh Aminullah, who has been on international terror blacklists since 2009, as per US officials, who allege that Aminullah turned the Ganj seminary — a boys school in Peshawar — into a training and recruiting base by the Taliban, LeT, and Al-Qaeda.

The three men were involved in providing financial and logistical support, explosives, and technological aid to the three Pakistan- and Afghanistan-based extremist groups, it said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 3 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Updated 8 hours ago
Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

Updated 7 hours ago
NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM