Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday criticised the recent meeting between National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria.



"The meeting is beyond comprehension under the present circumstances...at a time when Indian aggression is underway in occupied Kashmir," Nisar noted in a statement issued by his spokesperson.

Nisar's response comes after Indian security forces martyred 19 Kashmiri youth in a search and cordon operation in the Islamabad and Shopian districts of the occupied valley on Sunday.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, Janjua conveyed Pakistan’s concerns on the worsening security situation in occupied Kashmir to the Indian diplomat. The national security adviser further told Bisaria that Pakistan is pursuing the policy of friendly relations with all its neighboring countries including normalcy of relationship with India.

Reacting to the meeting, Nisar noted in the statement that the government should consider the message such meetings would convey to the Kashmiri people.

The veteran politician further said that while Pakistani diplomats in India are facing increasing problems, Pakistan is trying to strengthen friendships in Islamabad.

Nisar further observed that the United Nations (UN) has taken notice of the ongoing crisis in Kashmir.

"Amnesty International has called the operations of Indian security forces in held-Kashmir an open state-sponsored terrorism," he said.

"A perception is being created that Pakistan and India are coming closer," he said. "Bodies of martyred Kashmiris are being buried in Pakistani flags and here we are, meeting with their killers as if all is well."

Earlier today, PM Abbasi said Indian forces have recently martyred 19 and injured over 200 Kashmiris in an attempt to suppress their voices, but this is a failed agenda.



Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the premier said Indian forces not only targetted unarmed civilians but also attacked those participating in funeral prayers.

Abbasi arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir earlier today along with Kashmir committee chariperson Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, Abbasi called a special meeting of the federal cabinet that reviewed the current situation arising from the recent Indian brutalities and killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan on Monday had also condemned the violence, with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif blaming India for trying to repeat Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir.