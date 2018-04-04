Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday criticised the recent meeting between National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. 

"The meeting is beyond comprehension under the present circumstances...at a time when Indian aggression is underway in occupied Kashmir," Nisar noted in a statement issued by his spokesperson. 

Nisar's response comes after Indian security forces martyred 19 Kashmiri youth in a search and cordon operation in the Islamabad and Shopian districts of the occupied valley on Sunday. 

In the meeting held on Tuesday, Janjua conveyed Pakistan’s concerns on the worsening security situation in occupied Kashmir to the Indian diplomat. The national security adviser further told Bisaria that Pakistan is pursuing the policy of friendly relations with all its neighboring countries including normalcy of relationship with India.

Reacting to the meeting, Nisar noted in the statement that the government should consider the message such meetings would convey to the Kashmiri people.

The veteran politician further said that while Pakistani diplomats in India are facing increasing problems, Pakistan is trying to strengthen friendships in Islamabad.

Nisar further observed that the United Nations (UN) has taken notice of the ongoing crisis in Kashmir. 

"Amnesty International has called the operations of Indian security forces in held-Kashmir an open state-sponsored terrorism," he said. 

"A perception is being created that Pakistan and India are coming closer," he said. "Bodies of martyred Kashmiris are being buried in Pakistani flags and here we are, meeting with their killers as if all is well."

India’s attempt to suppress voice of Kashmiris is failed move: PM

Pakistani premier was addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly

Earlier today, PM Abbasi said Indian forces have recently martyred 19 and injured over 200 Kashmiris in an attempt to suppress their voices, but this is a failed agenda.

Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the premier said Indian forces not only targetted unarmed civilians but also attacked those participating in funeral prayers.

Abbasi arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir earlier today along with Kashmir committee chariperson Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, Abbasi called a special meeting of the federal cabinet that reviewed the current situation arising from the recent Indian brutalities and killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan on Monday had also condemned the violence, with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif blaming India for trying to repeat Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 2 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Updated 8 hours ago
NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 4 hours ago
Unknown persons attempt to enter Geo anchorperson Saleem Safi's house, injure guard

Unknown persons attempt to enter Geo anchorperson Saleem Safi's house, injure guard

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM