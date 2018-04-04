Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
AFP

Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

By
AFP

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Ray Wilkins won 84 England caps and was one of the most technically gifted players of his generation. Photo: PA

LONDON: Former England, Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday at the age of 61, days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Wilkins, who won 84 England caps and was one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, had been treated in a London hospital since Friday.

The hospital issued a statement on behalf of the family, thanking friends, colleagues and members of the public for the "many goodwill messages".

Chelsea, in a Twitter post, said: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed."

Wilkins, known in the game by his childhood nickname "Butch", played for 11 clubs including AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Glasgow Rangers, and was on the coaching staff of several more.

The midfielder started his career with Chelsea and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager. On one occasion, he led the side on a caretaker basis.

"Without question one of Chelsea´s greatest, most famous and most admired home-grown players, Ray was a much-loved icon and ambassador. He will be dreadfully missed," the club said on its website.

During his career as a player, Wilkins won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983, scoring a memorable goal in the first tie against Brighton at Wembley, which ended 2-2. He also won the Scottish title with Rangers in 1989.

He became the fourth player sent off while playing for England when he was dismissed during the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico in a game against Morocco.

Wilkins, who had been employed as a TV pundit, worked alongside Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge and was assistant when Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Manchester United tweeted: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing."

A tweet on AC Milan´s account said: "Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we´re gonna fight like you taught us!"

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Updated 6 hours ago
After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

 Updated 7 hours ago
Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Updated 8 hours ago
Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 11 hours ago
Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

 Updated 12 hours ago
Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Seville

Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Seville

Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM