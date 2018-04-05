Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

ISPR logo

RAWALPINDI: A ceremony was held in Rawalpindi to honour the martyrs and soldiers of the Pakistan armed forces, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Sixteen martyrs and 21 soldiers were bestowed with Tamgha-e-Basalat at the event, which was attended by senior military officials and families of the award recipients, the ISPR statement said.

Seventy-six officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military and 110 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Military.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant-General Nadeem Raza was the chief guest at the ceremony. He paid tribute to the martyrs and the services rendered by them in the cause of the motherland.