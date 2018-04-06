Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
Web Desk

Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed across Pakistan today

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to condemn the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian army in held Kashmir.

A resolution to this effect was adopted in a special meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on April 2 with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

Rallies, functions and walks are being held in different parts of the country and around the globe by Pakistanis and Kashmiris living there to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute.

In AJK, the main rally is being taken out in Muzaffarabad, whereas similar rallies are under way from the deputy commissioner's offices in Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Kotli and other AJK districts.

Similar rallies are being held in various parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by political parties and other groups. 

Moreover, Senate opposition leader Sherry Rehman submitted a resolution against the Indian authorities in the Upper House of Parliament today. 

In his special message for the day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the recent brutalities against innocent Kashmiris has set a new example of Indian barbarism. 

"India wants to suppress Kashmiris who are asking for the right to self-determination," he said further. 

India’s attempt to suppress voice of Kashmiris is failed move: PM

Pakistani premier was addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly

A total of 19 Kashmiri youth were martyred in operations and subsequent action against protesters by Indian forces earlier this week. 

Over 200 civilians were also injured in the action.

Pakistan strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces. 

The federal cabinet emphatically condemned the suspension of communication services, especially the internet in the valley, and underscored that such reprehensible Indian attempts aimed at silencing the voice of the Kashmiris from reaching the international community would never succeed.

