Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian defence ministry website hacked allegedly by Chinese hackers

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Photo: The Indian Express

The website of the Ministry of Defence of India was hacked on Friday, Indian media reported.

The website displayed a Chinese character for “Home,” media said.

The hacked website also showed an “error” message and prompted users to “try again later”.

The ministry has initiated action to recover the website.

Indian news agency PTI quoted officials as saying that the people involved in the hack could be Chinese.

Previously, both Pakistani and Indian websites have been hacked by people claiming to belong to the other country. 

In August last year, various government websites in Pakistan were hacked by Indian hackers and were defaced with pro-India messages

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook to vet Pakistan's political advertisers before 2018 elections

Facebook to vet Pakistan's political advertisers before 2018 elections

 Updated 24 hours ago
Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook's collection, use of data

Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook's collection, use of data

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple hires John Giannandrea as AI chief

Apple hires John Giannandrea as AI chief

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

 Updated 3 days ago
Facebook confirms it scans photos and conversations in its Messenger app

Facebook confirms it scans photos and conversations in its Messenger app

 Updated 3 days ago
Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandal

Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandal

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11

Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11

 Updated 4 days ago
YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

 Updated 4 days ago
Facebook's Zuckerberg says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

Facebook's Zuckerberg says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM