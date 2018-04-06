Indian defence ministry website hacked allegedly by Chinese hackers

Photo: The Indian Express

The website of the Ministry of Defence of India was hacked on Friday, Indian media reported.

The website displayed a Chinese character for “Home,” media said.



The hacked website also showed an “error” message and prompted users to “try again later”.

The ministry has initiated action to recover the website.

Indian news agency PTI quoted officials as saying that the people involved in the hack could be Chinese.

Previously, both Pakistani and Indian websites have been hacked by people claiming to belong to the other country.

In August last year, various government websites in Pakistan were hacked by Indian hackers and were defaced with pro-India messages