Death toll from occupied Kashmir bloodbath rises to 21

A total of 21 Kashmiri youth have been martyred in operations and subsequent action against protesters by occupying Indian forces over the week. — FILE photo

SRINAGAR/MUZAFFARABAD: At least one more Kashmiri youth was martyred in Indian forces' firing in occupied Kashmir on Friday.



The incident took place in Pulwama's Kangan area taking the death toll to 21 in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Curfew remained enforced in majority areas of the valley, including the capital Srinagar.

A total of 20 Kashmiri youth were martyred in operations and subsequent action against protesters by Indian forces earlier this week. Over 200 civilians were also injured in the action.

Meanwhile, Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to condemn the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.



In his special message for the day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the recent brutalities against innocent Kashmiris have set a new example of Indian state barbarism.



"India wants to suppress Kashmiris who are asking for their right to self-determination," he said further.

Rallies, demonstrations, and walks were held in different parts of the country and around the globe by Pakistanis and Kashmiris to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute.

In AJK, the main rally was taken out in Muzaffarabad, whereas similar rallies were taken out from the deputy commissioner's offices in Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Kotli and other AJK districts.

Rallies were also held in various parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by political parties and other groups.