 
Geo News

Small plane crash shuts London regional airport until further notice

Video footage shows 12-metre plane in flames with plume of black smoke at Southend-on-Sea

By
AFP
|

July 14, 2025

A firefighter works as emergency crews respond after a midsize business jet skidded off the runway while landing and collided with another jet that was parked at the municipal airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, US, February 10, 2025. —Reuters
A firefighter works as emergency crews respond after a midsize business jet skidded off the runway while landing and collided with another jet that was parked at the municipal airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, US, February 10, 2025. —Reuters

A small plane has crashed at a London regional airport, the police and Southend London airport announced Sunday, forcing its closure.

Video footage showed a 12-metre plane in flames with a plume of black smoke at Southend-on-Sea, an airport east of London.

"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now, and that work will be ongoing for several hours," said a statement from Essex police, describing it as a "serious incident".

Police said they had been alerted a little before 4pm local time (1500 GMT). They evacuated a nearby golf club and rugby club as a precaution, they added.

A statement from London Southend Airport confirmed there had been "a serious incident" on Sunday afternoon.

"We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible," it added.

Later Sunday, it announced the airport's closure "until further notice".

"All flights to and from the airport have been cancelled while police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident," it added.

In a post on X, transport minister Heidi Alexander said she was aware of the "tragic incident" and was following developments closely.

According to the BBC, the plane, a Beechcraft B200, crashed soon after takeoff.

Southend-on-Sea is about 65 kilometres (40 miles) east of the capital and is the sixth largest airport in the London area.

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 100, in hospital for fatigue
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 100, in hospital for fatigue
Influencer Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport over 'theft allegations'
Influencer Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport over 'theft allegations'
North Korea's Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: report
North Korea's Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: report
One killed, hundreds held at California farm amid Trump's immigration crackdown
One killed, hundreds held at California farm amid Trump's immigration crackdown
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog will take 'new form'
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog will take 'new form'
Indian man arrested in Japan for alleged rape of teenage girl
Indian man arrested in Japan for alleged rape of teenage girl
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, says Erdogan
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, says Erdogan
Fatigued Afghan taxi drivers take novel approach to AC
Fatigued Afghan taxi drivers take novel approach to AC