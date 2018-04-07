Healthcare a luxury for people in Balochistan

In Balochistan alone the statistics are alarming. Around 30 to 32 percent of the people living in the province have no access to basic health facilities. Photo: Geo News

BALOCHISTAN: As the world marks World Health Day, the abysmal health condition in Pakistan is a wail for help. Pakistan lags behind even when it comes to providing basic health care to its citizens.

In a recent Senate committee hearing it was noted that when it came to developing countries, Balochistan falls behind Sudan and Somalia in the health department.

Doctor Sultan Rudhi, who works at the District Health Information Centre, shared that there is a dearth of medical staff in the province along with the lack of facilities.

According to the doctor, there are not enough facilities to provide health care to everyone in Balochistan. At the moment they only have the capacity to provide health care to 30 to 32 percent of the population.

He confirmed that in at least six districts no hospitals have been established. These include Washuk, Barkhan, Sherani, Daki, Sohbatpur.

Whereas Musakhel, Dalbandin, Dhadar, Bolan, Harnai are those areas where no medical specialist, gynaecologist, child specialist or even a general surgeon is available.

The biggest impact of the lack of facilities is on the locals.

Plight of local populace

Shabbir Ahmad of Sibi shared that he travelled all the way to Quetta’s Civil Hospital to get treated. According to Shabbir, there are hospitals in Sibi but none of them has any specialists or any other medical facilities available.

Just like Shabbir, Taimur, a resident of Maskay, travelled to Quetta as well. According to Taimur, the journey alone to Quetta is long and tiring but he has no other option.

Hameedallah, a resident of Pishin, who has been diagnosed with Typhoid remarked that there should be hospitals in other areas of Balochistan besides Quetta. If there had been proper hospital and facilities in his district, he wouldn’t have to travel all the way to Quetta for treatment.

The government should look into the prevailing problem and establish more hospitals far-flung areas in order to provide ease to the patients

Awaiting improvement

When it comes basic health facilities, the locals have been questioning the government over the lack of interest and investment in the health department.

The government has allocated a budget of almost Rs18 million for the province, and in the last five years, nearly Rs1 million was spent in the department of health.

Despite millions being pumped in the health department in the province, any tangible outcome of the money is yet to be seen.

The Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had also expressed his anger at the state of the medical conditions of some hospitals.

During a tour of the newly opened government Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta he spoke against absenteeism and deteriorating condition of the hospital.

He opined that if the situation continues then patients will have to be moved to Karachi.

Frequent strikes

Another reason which has contributed to poor conditions in hospitals is the frequent strikes by doctors and paramedical staff.

Government hospital employees take to the road demanding their rights while outpatients departments remain locked, adding to the woes of the locals.