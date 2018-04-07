Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Ali Imran Syed

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

By
Ali Imran Syed

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail talking to media. Photo: APP

Adviser to the prime minister on Finance Miftah Ismail on Saturday assuaged the concerns of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and assured the tax amnesty scheme does not violate money laundering laws.

“Pakistan’s tax amnesty scheme adheres to all international anti-money laundering laws,” the adviser on finance said while speaking to Geo News.

Ismail shared that he has received an e-mail from the global money-laundering watchdog, FATF, calling for global needs and the agreed-upon guidelines to be respected.

“The FATF has stressed upon strict monitoring of money laundering and terrorist financing activities,” the Pakistani premier’s financial adviser said.

Ismail further said he has not responded to the email as yet.

PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

Five-point reforms package on income tax announced at end of EAC meeting

Earlier a report claimed that the FATF had written to Ismail to express reservations regarding the possibility of violation of money laundering laws and increase in terrorist financing under the new amnesty scheme.

Pakistan has to present a consolidated plan against money laundering to FATF next month so it is not added to the grey-list of the global money-laundering watchdog.

In February, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the country would be placed on the grey list of the FATF in June. Member states of the FATF were persuaded by Washington to place Pakistan back on the “grey list” of nations with inadequate terrorist financing or money laundering controls. Pakistan was on the list for three years, until 2015.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced a reduction in income tax rates and an amnesty scheme aimed at broadening the government's revenue base. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

 Updated 23 hours ago
SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan resumes fuel oil imports after four-month halt

Pakistan resumes fuel oil imports after four-month halt

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook shares rise four per cent as Zuckerberg reassures investors

Facebook shares rise four per cent as Zuckerberg reassures investors

Updated 2 days ago
PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

Updated 2 days ago
Bahrain says new discovery contains an estimated 80 billion barrels of tight oil

Bahrain says new discovery contains an estimated 80 billion barrels of tight oil

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Boeing, Apple lead slide as China-US trade spat intensifies

Boeing, Apple lead slide as China-US trade spat intensifies

 Updated 4 days ago
Government will present budget before tenure ends: Miftah Ismail

Government will present budget before tenure ends: Miftah Ismail

Updated 4 days ago
Spotify shares jump in record-setting direct listing

Spotify shares jump in record-setting direct listing

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM