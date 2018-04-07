Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

The five Chinese engineers, working on the M-4 project near Kabirwala, scuffled with on-duty policemen earlier this week

LAHORE: The police department has asked the Punjab government to declare five Chinese engineers “persona non grata” and expel them from the country for engaging in a scuffle with on-duty policemen in Kabirwala earlier this week.

The five Chinese engineers, working on the M-4 project near Kabirwala, exchanged harsh words and allegedly fought with the Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel of the police force who were assigned for their security on April 4, Wednesday.

The brawl started when, according to eyewitnesses, the Chinese engineers attempted to leave the camp without security. The verbal aggression soon deteriorated into a physical fight, as the SPU personnel stopped them from leaving the premises.

In its investigation report sent to Punjab Chief Minister, the police has recommended that the government declare the engineers “persona non grata” and make them leave the country. 

