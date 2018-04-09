Two dead, two wounded as speeding cars collide in Lahore

People, including friends and relatives of the victims, gather at Jinnah Hospital after two young men died and two others were critically wounded in a horrible car crash near Cavalry Ground, Lahore, Pakistan, April 8, 2018. Geo.tv via Geo News 1

LAHORE: Two young men died when two speeding cars collided Sunday night here in Cavalry Ground area, Geo News reported, in a horrible crash that left two others severely wounded.



One of the two deceased, who was critically injured in the crash, succumbed to his injuries shortly, bringing the death toll to two.

The deceased have been identified as Arsalan and Farween, rescue sources said, adding that both of them were in the car when it collided with another.

Waleed and Danish, both of whom were gravely injured, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.