Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Two dead, two wounded as speeding cars collide in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 09, 2018

People, including friends and relatives of the victims, gather at Jinnah Hospital after two young men died and two others were critically wounded in a horrible car crash near Cavalry Ground, Lahore, Pakistan, April 8, 2018. Geo.tv via Geo News
1

LAHORE: Two young men died when two speeding cars collided Sunday night here in Cavalry Ground area, Geo News reported, in a horrible crash that left two others severely wounded.

One of the two deceased, who was critically injured in the crash, succumbed to his injuries shortly, bringing the death toll to two.

The deceased have been identified as Arsalan and Farween, rescue sources said, adding that both of them were in the car when it collided with another.

Waleed and Danish, both of whom were gravely injured, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

 Updated 2 hours ago
College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

Updated an hour ago
Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

 Updated an hour ago
Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

 Updated 5 hours ago
End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Updated 4 hours ago
Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

 Updated 6 hours ago
People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM