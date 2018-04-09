Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
Web Desk

One dead, several injured as thunder collapses roofs in rain-lashed Punjab

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 09, 2018

LAHORE: Strong rain and heavy rain lashed numerous cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, and Sahiwal, Geo News reported, as various areas in the cities faced power outage.

Dozens of electrical feeders tripped throughout the province, throwing various areas in the major cities into the dark.

The worsening weather condition also negatively impacted the flight schedule at Islamabad Airport, with some flights delayed.

At least one person — a minor girl — died and 13 others injured as thunder collapsed roofs of some houses in Punjab.

Stormy winds and rainfall downed the wall of a house in Thokar Niaz Baig, injuring two people, according to police. Both were moved to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

 Updated 2 hours ago
College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

Updated an hour ago
Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

 Updated an hour ago
Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

 Updated 5 hours ago
End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Updated 4 hours ago
Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

 Updated 6 hours ago
People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM