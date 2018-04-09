One dead, several injured as thunder collapses roofs in rain-lashed Punjab

LAHORE: Strong rain and heavy rain lashed numerous cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, and Sahiwal, Geo News reported, as various areas in the cities faced power outage.



Dozens of electrical feeders tripped throughout the province, throwing various areas in the major cities into the dark.



The worsening weather condition also negatively impacted the flight schedule at Islamabad Airport, with some flights delayed.



At least one person — a minor girl — died and 13 others injured as thunder collapsed roofs of some houses in Punjab.

Stormy winds and rainfall downed the wall of a house in Thokar Niaz Baig, injuring two people, according to police. Both were moved to a nearby hospital.