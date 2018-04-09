Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
AFP

Saudi crown prince kicks off official visit to Paris

By
AFP

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Saudi Arabia´s crown prince kicks off his official visit to France Monday, part of an image-building global tour as he seeks to revitalise cultural and investment ties with Paris despite lurking tensions.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman dined with President Emmanuel Macron at Paris´s historic Louvre museum after flying in Sunday on his first trip to France as the heir to the Saudi throne.

Macron faces a diplomatic tightrope in talks with the reformist prince as he seeks to bolster ties with the world´s top crude exporter, while also managing relations with Iran.

Saudi crown prince to make official visit to France next week

Visit expected to focus on investment but also the war in Yemen

A scheduled visit to the Paris-based start-up campus Station F along with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was abruptly cancelled, but the two leaders are set to meet for lunch on Monday.

The 32-year-old prince, who spearheads the kingdom´s armed forces, is also set to meet French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

Campaigners are expected to mobilise to denounce French weapon exports to Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom´s role in the long-running war in Yemen.

The visit comes after a tumultuous period at home that saw a major military shake-up and a royal purge as the crown prince consolidates power to a degree well beyond that wielded by previous rulers.

Underlying tensions

The prince´s trip to France following a weeks-long tour of the United States, Britain and Egypt where he courted a host of business titans and several multimillion dollar deals.

Around 18 memorandums of understanding in energy, agriculture, tourism and culture are set to be signed at an official Saudi-France CEO Forum on Tuesday, a source close to the crown prince´s delegation told AFP.

A Franco-Saudi cooperation deal to develop Al Ula, a Saudi city richly endowed with archeological remnants, is also expected to be a central highlight of the visit.

The prince has used his global tour to project his reforms -- including the historic lifting of a ban on women driving, cinemas and mixed-gender concerts -- as part of his pledge to return the kingdom to moderate Islam.

Backed by high-power lobbying and public relations firms, the prince is seeking to rebrand Saudi Arabia as a modernist oasis.

Saudi prince´s globe-trotting charm offensive

32-year-old de facto Saudi leader, named crown prince last year, is doing the rounds of world capitals

Saudi officials project strong relations between Prince Mohammed and Macron, both young leaders undertaking challenging reforms to transform their countries.

But the trip follows a period of underlying tensions.

Macron waded into a regional crisis last November when Lebanon´s Prime Minister Saad Hariri tendered his resignation on live television from Riyadh, apparently under pressure from the crown prince.

Macron invited Hariri to Paris for talks and he has since rescinded his resignation, a development that analysts say exposed the limits of the prince´s authority.

As US President Donald Trump threatens to tear up the 2015 nuclear cooperation deal with Iran, Macron also faces the challenge of convincing the prince that some agreement to curb Tehran´s atomic ambitions is better than no deal at all, experts say.

The crown prince, however, has emphasised closer ties with Washington just as Macron has sought to improve relations with Iran.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

 Updated 3 hours ago
Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

 Updated 3 hours ago
Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

 Updated 3 hours ago
Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

 Updated 10 hours ago
War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM