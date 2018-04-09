Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Three Iranians were killed in air strike on Syrian air base on Sunday

By
REUTERS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Israel has not confirmed or denied mounting the raid, but Israeli officials said the Tiyas, or T-4, air base was being used by troops from Iran, and that Israel would not accept such a presence in Syria by its arch foe-Photo: File

LONDON: Three Iranians were killed in an air strike on a Syrian air base near Homs on Sunday, Iran’s Fars news agency said, as Syria and its main ally Russia blamed Israel for carrying out the attack.

Israel has not confirmed or denied mounting the raid, but Israeli officials said the Tiyas, or T-4, air base was being used by troops from Iran, and that Israel would not accept such a presence in Syria by its arch foe.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force have been fighting in support of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad for several years. More than 1,000 Iranians have been killed in Syria, including senior members of the Guards.

The semi-official Fars news said on Monday that “two defenders of the shrine, Seyed Ammar Mousavi and Akbar Zavar Jannati” were killed in the air strike “carried out by the Zionist regime’s fighter jets.”

Iran calls its fighters in Syria the defenders of the shrine as it says the forces are there to protect the Zeinab Shrine, a holy site near Damascus.

In a subsequent report, Fars said a third fighter called Mehdi Lotfi Niasar has been killed in the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed including some fighters of various nationalities.

The attack took place hours after US President Donald Trump warned of a “big price to pay” following the reports of a poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma which killed dozens of people, including children.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

 Updated 3 hours ago
Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

 Updated 3 hours ago
Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

 Updated 3 hours ago
Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

 Updated 10 hours ago
War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM