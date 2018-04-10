Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
Pakistan a safe place to do business, PM tells Alibaba CEO

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meeting with Alibaba's CEO Jack Ma. Photo: Geo News

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Alibaba’s CEO Jack Ma at the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Conference 2018 on Tuesday. 

The CEO of China’s biggest E-commerce sites, Jack Ma shared that he would like increase business with Pakistan in the future with an emphasis on promoting technology in the country.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is a safe country to conduct business.

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shared that Pakistan's economy is growing at 6% per annum, the highest in a decade

Last year, Pakistan had signed a memorandum of understanding with Alibaba Group Holdings Limited to promote Pakistan's worldwide exports through e-commerce, during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure. 

Under the terms of the MoU, Alibaba along with Ant Financial and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan agreed to foster growth of worldwide exports of products by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan through e-commerce.

Earlier, the prime minister had remarked that Pakistan and China are iron brothers while addressing the forum Tuesday morning. 

PM Abbasi is expected to return to Pakistan later in the day.  

