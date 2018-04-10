Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

PM Abbasi addressing at Boao Forum

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that Pakistan and China are iron brothers in every sense.



“In our region, our friendship is the bedrock of strategic stability,” he said while addressing the Boao Forum for Asia Conference 2018 Tuesday morning.

“It was natural for Pakistan to take lead in partnering up with China to usher in new era of peace and prosperity through enhanced connectivity,” he remarked.

The premier further said: “In Pakistan, today, 2017, step-by-step and brick-by-brick a brave new Asia is taking place.”

Speaking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said that the development of deep sea port at Gwadar is proceeding at a fast track. “It will soon become an economic nucleus.”

Along with Pakistan, the Gwadar port will give maritime access to Western China, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East, PM Abbasi shared.

CPEC has created thousands of jobs in Pakistan and added 10,000 Megawatts to our national grid, the prime minister said.

“Pakistan's economy is growing at 6% per annum, the highest in a decade. By 2050, we will be world's 15th largest economy.”

Highlighting the potential in Pakistan, the premier said: “Our population of 200 million people reflects immense human resources potential, beside a large consumer base.”

PM Abbasi remarked that the One Belt One Road Initiative seeks to bring “shared prosperity for all” by “bridging resource gaps”.

“In 2017, nearly one-third of worldwide economic growth came from Asia Pacific region, the bulk of it from China. As the Asian century dawns, it is incumbent upon us to realise our real potential and rediscover the wisdom that resides within,” he remarked.

“Our coordinated and tailored approached must incorporate the spirit of our peoples and their common aspirations for a better life. They must include embracing structural reforms, strengthening regional institutions, increasing connectivity, leveraging technology and investing in human capital,” PM Abbasi added.

Known as Asia's 'Davos', Boao Forum, which is being held in China's southern island province of Hainan, will conclude on April 11 (Wednesday).