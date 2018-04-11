Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan to host SAFF football championship 2020

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Pakistan football team. Photo:File

KARACHI: Pakistan will host SAFF Football Championship 2020, an official of the Pakistan Football Federation confirmed to geo.tv on Wednesday.

It appears that with the restoration of Pakistan Football Federation’s membership by the FIFA, the doors for international football tournaments in Pakistan have also opened as the South Asian Football Federation has allowed Pakistan to host three regional tournaments between 2019 and 2021.

“The Congress meeting of South Asian Football Federation has approved Pakistan as host of South Asian Football Championship in 2020,” said the PFF official.

“Pakistan will also host South Asian under 15 championship in 2019 and U19 girls’ championship in 2021,” the official added. PFF’s president Faisal Saleh Hayat has hailed the decision saying that it is a big success of PFF following its restoration by the FIFA.

“The struggling period of Pakistan Football is over now,” Hayyat said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Khadim Ali Shah has been elected as vice president of South Asian Football Federation for next four years.

Comments

More From Sports:

Snake threats, shoe-throwing force IPL team out of Chennai

Snake threats, shoe-throwing force IPL team out of Chennai

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Bilal wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Bilal wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Updated 3 hours ago
England and Ireland Test series tough test for Coach Arthur

England and Ireland Test series tough test for Coach Arthur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Amir Khan ready to take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco

Amir Khan ready to take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco

 Updated 4 hours ago
Five more African athletes go missing at Commonwealth Games

Five more African athletes go missing at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback

Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback

 Updated 8 hours ago
Bayern Munich reach semi-finals after goalless draw against Seville

Bayern Munich reach semi-finals after goalless draw against Seville

Updated 8 hours ago
Three England women earn Wisden recognition

Three England women earn Wisden recognition

 Updated yesterday
Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM