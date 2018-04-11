Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

KARACHI: The fire brigade officials have completed the cooling process of the City Courts Complex in Karachi, confirmed SSP City Sheraz Nazir, where a fire erupted Tuesday night.



The fire brigade officials have handed over the affected storeroom to the police authorities.

SSP Nazir said that the bomb disposal squad (BDS) has been called for inspection of the site at 8am on Wednesday as the authorities suspect the presence of explosives underneath the rubble.

"Three teams will clear the storeroom; the teams will have the personnel of Pak Army, Sindh Rangers and Police," he said, "The storeroom has been sealed."

He informed that as many as 10 policemen have been deployed to guard the storeroom.

Even after 15 hours, the premises have not yet been cleared. Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed said that 14 fire tenders, two water bowsers and a snorkel had been deployed at the site.



Ahmed said that they have requested the city courts administration for assistance in clearing out the rubble.



SSP Nazir said that the police have yet to ascertain the cause of fire, adding that up till now the investigators have not found any terrorism link.

"We will think about filing the case on the incident after completing our investigation," he said.

The police official said that the fire erupted late Tuesday night when the storeroom was locked and, according to the police, no one entered it after it was locked.

Multiple explosions were also heard in the storeroom, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.