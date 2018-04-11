Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

KARACHI: The fire brigade officials have completed the cooling process of the City Courts Complex in Karachi, confirmed SSP City Sheraz Nazir, where a fire erupted Tuesday night.

The fire brigade officials have handed over the affected storeroom to the police authorities.

SSP Nazir said that the bomb disposal squad (BDS) has been called for inspection of the site at 8am on Wednesday as the authorities suspect the presence of explosives underneath the rubble.

"Three teams will clear the storeroom; the teams will have the personnel of Pak Army, Sindh Rangers and Police," he said, "The storeroom has been sealed."

He informed that as many as 10 policemen have been deployed to guard the storeroom.

Fire ravages Karachi City Courts' property room

At least four fire brigade vehicles have been dispatched to the site of the blaze, officials said

Even after 15 hours, the premises have not yet been cleared. Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed said that 14 fire tenders, two water bowsers and a snorkel had been deployed at the site.

Ahmed said that they have requested the city courts administration for assistance in clearing out the rubble.

SSP Nazir said that the police have yet to ascertain the cause of fire, adding that up till now the investigators have not found any terrorism link.

"We will think about filing the case on the incident after completing our investigation," he said.

The police official said that the fire erupted late Tuesday night when the storeroom was locked and, according to the police, no one entered it after it was locked.

Multiple explosions were also heard in the storeroom, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People pleased with Supreme Court's decisions, claims Imran

People pleased with Supreme Court's decisions, claims Imran

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Two police teams formed to investigate Karachi City Courts fire

Two police teams formed to investigate Karachi City Courts fire

 Updated 27 minutes ago
PTI leader Aleem Khan gets bail in PTV, parliament attack cases

PTI leader Aleem Khan gets bail in PTV, parliament attack cases

 Updated an hour ago
Larkana singer murder suspect remanded into police custody

Larkana singer murder suspect remanded into police custody

 Updated 2 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition seeking US diplomat's name on ECL

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition seeking US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hunza landslide: Bodies of missing tourists recovered

Hunza landslide: Bodies of missing tourists recovered

Updated 3 hours ago
CJP hints at reviewing government's tax amnesty scheme

CJP hints at reviewing government's tax amnesty scheme

 Updated 4 hours ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of Chichawatni minor burnt alive after alleged rape

CJP takes suo motu notice of Chichawatni minor burnt alive after alleged rape

 Updated 5 hours ago
Wajid Zia will have to reveal identities of JIT's staff, says Nawaz

Wajid Zia will have to reveal identities of JIT's staff, says Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM