Pakistan Army cadet clinches medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Pakistan Army Cadet Sheroz Shahid pictured while receiving the Overseas International Medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst UK from Chief of General Staff of British Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Cadet Sheroz Shahid clinched the Overseas International Medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst(RMAS) UK on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Shahid was awarded the medal for high performance in education, training, and physical fitness fields displayed during the training period.

The medal was awarded by Chief of General Staff of British Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, who was the reviewing officer of the parade.

Sheroz joins Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik to make the country proud. The latter, who graduated from the Sandhurst in 2007, became the first Pakistan military officer to be appointed as an instructor at the British military academy.



Major Uqbah made headlines in English press when his British cadets rendered a tribute in his honour by singing Pakistan’s national anthem as a surprise for him.



On his last farewell dinner night at Old College, once again Pakistan's national anthem was played and a loyal toast to the president of Pakistan was given along with the Queen's loyal toast.



At Sandhurst, Major Malik introduced Pakistan's navigation prize which is a medal presented by Pakistan Army to the best officer cadet in map reading, planning, and navigation. It will be presented, each term, by the college commander to the leading cadet on Pakistan's behalf.

