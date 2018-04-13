Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
REUTERS

Thousands of Palestinians protest at Gaza-Israel border, one martyred

By
REUTERS

Friday Apr 13, 2018

GAZA BORDER: A Palestinian was martyred and more than 200 others wounded during clashes with Israeli troops as thousands gathered in protest along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, Gaza officials said.

Palestinians hurled stones and burning tyres near the frontier fence, where Israeli army sharpshooters are deployed. Some in the crowd threw firebombs and an explosive device and tried cross into Israel, according to the Israeli military.

Palestinian medical officials said Israeli troops opened fire on the demonstrators, martyring one and wounding 220.

An Israeli military spokesman said troops were being confronted by rioters and responded “with riot dispersal means while also firing in accordance with the rules of engagement”.

Palestinians had arrived en masse at tented camps near the frontier as a protest dubbed “The Great March of Return” - evoking a longtime call for refugees to regain ancestral homes in what is now Israel - moved into its third week.

Israeli troops have martyred 31 Gaza Palestinians and wounded hundreds since the protests began, drawing international criticism of the lethal tactics used against them.

On Friday, groups of youths waved Palestinian flags and burnt hundreds of tyres and Israeli flags near the fenced-off border after Friday prayers. At one camp east of Gaza City, youths carried on their shoulders a coffin wrapped in an Israeli flag bearing the words “The End of Israel”.

Israel has declared a no-go zone close to the Gaza border fence.

No Israelis have been killed during the demonstrations, and human rights groups say the Israeli military has used live fire against demonstrators who pose no immediate threat to life.

Israel says it is doing what it must to defend its border, and to stop any of the protesters getting across the fence.

The planned six-week protest has revived a longstanding demand for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to towns and villages from which their families fled, or were driven out, when the state of Israel was created 70 years ago.

The protest began on March 30, and is expected to culminate on May 15.

Comments

More From World:

Anger in India over two rapes puts government in bind

Anger in India over two rapes puts government in bind

 Updated 9 hours ago
West hesitates on Syria response as Russia warns of 'war'

West hesitates on Syria response as Russia warns of 'war'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Divorce battle strands Russian billionaire´s $540 million yacht in Dubai

Divorce battle strands Russian billionaire´s $540 million yacht in Dubai

 Updated 12 hours ago
Trump saw entire world as against him, lied about everything: ex-FBI chief Comey

Trump saw entire world as against him, lied about everything: ex-FBI chief Comey

 Updated 13 hours ago
Britain's health minister apologises for failing to declare luxury flats purchase

Britain's health minister apologises for failing to declare luxury flats purchase

 Updated 14 hours ago
Popularity of tigers, lions, bears could be their downfall: study

Popularity of tigers, lions, bears could be their downfall: study

 Updated 15 hours ago
Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia

Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia

 Updated 15 hours ago
Thirty two US embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography

Thirty two US embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography

 Updated 15 hours ago
Head of Nobel literature prize panel resigns over harassment controversy

Head of Nobel literature prize panel resigns over harassment controversy

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM