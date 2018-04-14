Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore woman dies after fake doctor administers wrong injection

LAHORE: A woman died on Saturday after being administered a wrong injection by a fake doctor in Kahana locality of Lahore.

The woman's husband, Shahzad, claims the doctor gave his wife, who was suffering from fever, the wrong injection which resulted in her death.

The woman started feeling sick after the injection and passed away while being transported to a nearby hospital. 

Police has arrested the doctor and a case has been registered against him.

Fifty-seven centres were sealed by the Punjab Health Commission. Photo: Geo News

The news comes after Punjab Health Commission started a crackdown against fake doctors, shutting down 57 of their centres in the province.

In Okara 28 centres were shut down while 19 in Rawalpindi and 10 in Lahore were sealed shut.   

